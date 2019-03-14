Entries close soon for A’ Design Award & Competition 2019
Welcoming design projects from all parts of the world, A’ Design Award & Competition is open for entries till the extended deadline of March 30 2019
Designers, agencies and brands have until March 30 to send in their best design work to A’ Design Award & Competition. Here’s a chance to have your work evaluated in an blind peer review, by a panel of leading academics, members of the press and experienced industry professionals. Learn more about the competition here.
Winning has several benefits, which include not just the prestige, but also guaranteed international press coverage, an invite to the awards gala, a certificate of excellence, inclusion in an online and offline exhibition as well in a hardcover yearbook, and a digital badge which may be used in all your future marketing & communications.
The competition welcomes designs from a variety of different disciplines and there are a large number of categories for you to choose from; including interaction design, cookware design, textile design, engineering design and much more. A full breakdown of all of the categories is available here.
Learn more about the competition here, and you can view all the winning work from past years here. Winners of this year’s competition will be announced on April 15.