Welcoming design projects from all parts of the world, A’ Design Award & Competition is open for entries till the extended deadline of March 30 2019

Silhouette Collection Vase is Platinum Design Award winner in 2016 – 2017 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Award Category

Designers, agencies and brands have until March 30 to send in their best design work to A’ Design Award & Competition. Here’s a chance to have your work evaluated in an blind peer review, by a panel of leading academics, members of the press and experienced industry professionals. Learn more about the competition here.

Winning has several benefits, which include not just the prestige, but also guaranteed international press coverage, an invite to the awards gala, a certificate of excellence, inclusion in an online and offline exhibition as well in a hardcover yearbook, and a digital badge which may be used in all your future marketing & communications.

Insect Sculptures Advertising by Chris Slabber is Platinum Design Award winner in 2017 – 2018 Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award Category

Mozaik system Modulable lamp is Platinum Design Award winner in 2017 – 2018 Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Award Category

The competition welcomes designs from a variety of different disciplines and there are a large number of categories for you to choose from; including interaction design, cookware design, textile design, engineering design and much more. A full breakdown of all of the categories is available here.

Learn more about the competition here, and you can view all the winning work from past years here. Winners of this year’s competition will be announced on April 15.

