Designers, agencies and brands worldwide are invited to enter their best design projects and products to the 2018 A’ Design Award & Competition atbefore the March 30 deadline

A’ Design Award & Competition is an international, annual, juried competition for design. Entries from all parts of the world and across an array of creative fields are welcome. Categories, which can be viewed in full here, represent a wide range of disciplines with the design industry from architecture and furniture to web design and textiles. The entries are judged in an blind peer review, by a panel of leading academics, members of the press and experienced industry professionals.

Tactica One by Michael Chijoff – Platinum A’ Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award in 2015; Top: Waves by Ayse Teke Mingu + Tulin Atamer Karaagac – Golden A’ Street Furniture Design Award in 2017

Winning an award gives entrants a unique chance to gain international recognition within the design industry. It is a great platform not just to promote your original design work, but also showcase your capabilities to prospective clients and collaborators.

All winners are celebrated in an exclusive publicity campaign, which guarantees international press coverage. Winners are invited to a black-tie gala night and award ceremony, following which awarded work is exhibited in a gallery in Italy. Additionally, winners are given a design excellence logo, which they can use in their future marketing and communication. More details on the benefits of winning A’ Design Award can be read here.

Hengqin International Financial Center by Aedas – Golden A’ Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2017

Winning work represents the very forefront of design innovation. Designers, agencies and brands worldwide are invited to take part by submitting their best works, projects and products. A comprehensive list of past winners can be viewed here.

Entries will be accepted till March 30 and results will be announced in the middle of April.

Arab Media Forum 2014 by Dennis Schäfer – Platinum A’ Interface and Interaction Design Award in 2016

