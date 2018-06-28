The international Bridgeman Studio Award 2018 is themed around the subject of mental health and wellbeing. This years prize is worth £5,500 for one artist

The Bridgeman Studio Award is an international competition which aims to uncover and celebrate new contemporary artists worldwide. The award scheme is open to artists of all disciplines – including illustrators, photographers and fine artists.

The winning artist will get a £1,500 cash commission for the design of a tote bag, to be sold at Affordable Art Fair worldwide, plus £4,000 worth of exhibition space at the Affordable Art Fair in New York and London.

Now in its fifth year, the scheme hopes to build awareness around mental health. All you have to do to enter work which captures this year’s theme ‘art in mind’. This can be an existing piece of work or new work created specifically for the competition. Each entrant can send in up to 5 entries. Entries will be accepted via the Bridgeman Studio Award website till August 15 2018.

The award scheme is a great way to boost your creative career and share your work with the world. In past years, entrants from over 100 countries have sent in their work. Last year’s winner was German illustrator Alexandra Gurtner, who’s work themed ‘dark summer’ won a commission to design the front cover of best-selling author Beth Lewis’ title Bitter Sun published by an imprint of HarperCollins.

For more information on the theme and how to enter visit enterbsa.com