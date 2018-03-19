Welcoming design projects from all parts of the world, A’ Design Award & Competition is open for entries till the end of this month. The extended dealing is March 30.

Panama Banana by Agota Rimsaite – Golden A’ Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award in 2017

Send in your entries before the end of the month, and your work will be evaluated by a jury of leading design scholars, members of the press and industry professionals.

Winning has several benefits, which include not just the prestige, but also guaranteed international press coverage, an invite to the awards gala, a certificate of excellence, inclusion in an online and offline exhibition as well in a hardcover yearbook, and a digital badge which may be used in all your future marketing & communications.

Intelligent Care by Ian Thompson – Platinum A’ Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award in 2016

The competition welcomes designs from a variety of different disciplines and there are a large number of categories for you to choose from; including interaction design, cookware design, textile design, engineering design and much more.

Read more about all the categories here, and an extensive list of past winners can be viewed here.

