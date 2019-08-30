Why going green has gone blue

As the world enters a new age of sustainable tech, branding for eco-friendly products has changed with the times. CR explores why classic greens have been traded for cooler tones as the image of sustainability gets a refresh

For years, environmentally-friendly branding evoked images of emerald rolling hills and thick leafy forests. Much of this is to do with the organisations and political parties associated with it. From France to Brazil to Australia, the very name of environmentalism is deeply rooted in the colour green.

Lately though, being eco-friendly has transcended staunch activism or specialist politics, and shaking off these associations has been crucial in widening the appeal of sustainability.