Epica Awards 2018: The winners
The Grand Prix winners at this year’s Epica Awards, which are judged solely by journalists, include a beautiful film for Shiseido, a Fashion Week stunt for Diesel and a powerful campaign for March For Our Lives
Epica has been running for over three decades – this year’s judging took place in Amsterdam, with journalists from global marketing, advertising and creative titles including CR selecting six Grand Prix winners from over 4,000 entries.
Film: Shiseido – The Party Bus
There were some strong contenders for the film Grand Prix this year – including Dougal Wilson’s charming spot announcing the John Lewis and Waitrose rebrand – but the Grand Prix went to Shiseido’s beautifully crafted Hallowe’en spot, The Party Bus.
Directed by Show Yanagisawa, the film blends live action and stop motion animation. Like the brand’s previous Epica Grand Prix winner High School Girl (also directed by Yanagisawa), it’s a compelling spot with an unexpected twist – and is a breath of fresh air in a sector that is all too prone to cliche, transporting viewers into a neon-lit love story.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.