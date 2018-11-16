Epica Awards 2018: The winners

The Grand Prix winners at this year’s Epica Awards, which are judged solely by journalists, include a beautiful film for Shiseido, a Fashion Week stunt for Diesel and a powerful campaign for March For Our Lives

Epica has been running for over three decades – this year’s judging took place in Amsterdam, with journalists from global marketing, advertising and creative titles including CR selecting six Grand Prix winners from over 4,000 entries.

Film: Shiseido – The Party Bus

There were some strong contenders for the film Grand Prix this year – including Dougal Wilson’s charming spot announcing the John Lewis and Waitrose rebrand – but the Grand Prix went to Shiseido’s beautifully crafted Hallowe’en spot, The Party Bus.

Directed by Show Yanagisawa, the film blends live action and stop motion animation. Like the brand’s previous Epica Grand Prix winner High School Girl (also directed by Yanagisawa), it’s a compelling spot with an unexpected twist – and is a breath of fresh air in a sector that is all too prone to cliche, transporting viewers into a neon-lit love story.

