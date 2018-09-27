Es Devlin to design UK Pavilion for Expo 2020

Designing the UK Expo Pavilion has become a much-coveted gig in recent years. Thomas Heatherwick’s Seed Cathedral for 2010 went a long way to establishing his international reputation, while Asif Khan and Brian Eno are among previous designers to create pavilions.

Devlin becomes the first woman to get the commission since the UK Pavilion’s inception in 1851. She and her team will collaborate on the project, titled The Poem Pavilion, with brand experience agency Avantgarde and Manchester-based engineers Atelier One and Atelier Ten.

