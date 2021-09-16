Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

By

In 2008, when Tom Tapper co-founded his agency Nice and Serious, he and his partner Ben Meaker had a simple method for judging which clients were OK to work with – they’d simply ask themselves if they’d be embarrassed telling their friends about it in the pub.

“It was a very simple question, but a lot sat behind that,” he remembers. “Is there something in your gut that says this isn’t really right? Or is there a mismatch between what they’re saying and what they’re In 2008, when Tom Tapper co-founded his agency Nice and Serious, he and his partner Ben Meaker had a simple method for judging which clients were OK to work with – they’d simply ask themselves if they’d be embarrassed telling their friends about it in the pub.

“It was a very simple question, but a lot sat behind that,” he remembers. “Is there something in your gut that says this isn’t really right? Or is there a mismatch between what they’re saying and what they’re really doing?”

It’s an ethical debate that doesn’t always offer a straightforward outcome. While many people might give a blanket refusal to oil and gas companies, weapons manufacturers or tobacco brands, there are plenty of other ­businesses that fall into a moral grey zone. Perhaps their history includes some dubious labour practices, or maybe their supply chain is unsustainable. Possibly they’re a company with a less than spotless record that’s trying to make improvements to the ‘bad’ parts of their business.

For Tapper – who trained as an environmental scientist and studied science communications before starting Nice and Serious – the pub question only worked for so long. As the ­agency grew, and the founders committed to the idea of working only with ‘good’ companies, Tapper had a difficult wake-up call. In 2016, Nice and Serious took on a corporate social responsibility brief from a large ­international brand which, on the surface, seemed like a good project. Once they’d gotten into it, however, Tapper says it became clear it was little more than a piece of window dressing.

“Our team just called us out on it,” he tells CR. “They were like, guys, we’ve left big advertising agencies to join you, often taking a bit of a pay cut to work on the briefs we work on, and now we’re ultimately indirectly trying to flog fizzy drinks for a brand by making them look good. That’s almost worse than not doing anything in the first place. And it was a fair criticism.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure on agency owners to bring in work that pays salaries and all that stuff, and I think it’s very easy to have that ­optimism bias you just have by wanting to get work in the door,” Tapper continues. “I think that criticism probably was a bit hard to stomach at the time, but it was a fair point and we went back to the drawing board.”

Top: Design for a happy world tool by Lisa Nemetz; Above: Useless is a digital directory of London’s zero-waste shops and sustainable alternatives to household items, created by Nice and Serious

really doing?”

It’s an ethical debate that doesn’t always offer a straightforward outcome. While many people might give a blanket refusal to oil and gas companies, weapons manufacturers or tobacco brands, there are plenty of other ­businesses that fall into a moral grey zone. Perhaps their history includes some dubious labour practices, or maybe their supply chain is unsustainable. Possibly they’re a company with a less than spotless record that’s trying to make improvements to the ‘bad’ parts of their business.

For Tapper – who trained as an environmental scientist and studied science communications before starting Nice and Serious – the pub question only worked for so long. As the ­agency grew, and the founders committed to the idea of working only with ‘good’ companies, Tapper had a difficult wake-up call. In 2016, Nice and Serious took on a corporate social responsibility brief from a large ­international brand which, on the surface, seemed like a good project. Once they’d gotten into it, however, Tapper says it became clear it was little more than a piece of window dressing.

“Our team just called us out on it,” he tells CR. “They were like, guys, we’ve left big advertising agencies to join you, often taking a bit of a pay cut to work on the briefs we work on, and now we’re ultimately indirectly trying to flog fizzy drinks for a brand by making them look good. That’s almost worse than not doing anything in the first place. And it was a fair criticism.

More from CR

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham