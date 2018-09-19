Europe’s literary classics get a tube seat-style makeover

Unlike the studio’s London Underground fabric designs, Wallace Sewell’s collaboration with Vintage Classics is for reading rather than sitting on

The duo has recovered a set of five European novels – including Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary, Miguel de Cervantes Don Quixote and Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s The Leopard – in scarves taken from their archive.

Although the pair is well known for the geometric moquettes they’ve created for TFL, which are designed to disguise daily wear and tear, they also have an extensive catalogue of patterns that have appeared on throws, rugs, cushions and scarves.

