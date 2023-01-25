Eurostar_logo

Eurostar Group receives a rebrand from DesignStudio

The new look brings the rail operators Thalys and Eurostar, which merged in 2022, together as a single brand

By

Comprising a new logo, symbol, colour palette, photography, illustration and sonic branding, the new identity brings both companies together under the Eurostar name, which was chosen “due to its powerful equity and global recognition”.

The new branding will launch in full by the end of 2023, and hopes to put a modern face on the Eurostar Group while respecting the heritage of its two brands. “A key part of the success of our partnership was to work closely with Eurostar and Thalys stakeholders to capture the essence of each brand’s near 30-year heritage, whilst evolving them into the future,” says Julien Queyrane, DesignStudio creative director.

“This led to our brand idea and creative platform, Spark New, which symbolises how the new Eurostar Group brand is supercharged to spark new experiences, new ideas and new opportunities through high-speed train travel.”

Eurostar_trainvis

The new symbol, a combination of the Eurostar E and a star, sees the return of a star to the logo. Bespoke wordmark typography also nods to the 1994 Eurostar logo with lowercase italic letter forms, which were created by DesignStudio in collaboration with Leo Field and Luke Prowse. The new branding sees the removal of the metallic ribbon of the recent logo and presents a neater approach, more suited to digital environments and the current trend for stripped-back design.

The ‘spark’ is intended to be used across the full brand experience – from train livery and across stations, to digital platforms including website, apps, social media and TVCs. The new identity also modernises the Eurostar and Thalys colours, featuring a punchy blue and deep navy, and six secondary colours.

Eurostar_ooh2

DesignStudio partnered with seven illustrators from each of Eurostar Group’s five countries to create a set of artworks which aim to capture the uniqueness of the different destinations. These are complemented by photographs by John Adrian, and sonic branding created in partnership with Zelig Sound.

For the headline typography, DesignStudio chose La Pontaise, for its “distinct and elegant feel while bringing warmth and impact with high contrast characters”. This is supported by ABC social, “a hardworking and smooth sans serif body font, with subtle details that create a visual link with La Pontaise”.

Eurostar_ooh

design.studio

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON