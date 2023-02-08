Superunion Eurovision

Behind Eurovision 2023’s “brutally simple” branding

Pop art, festival posters, and the collective experience of music all informed the 2023 Eurovision branding by Superunion and Starlight Creative. Superunion’s Stuart Radford and Katherina Tudball discuss this year’s radical new look

For years, textures, layers, CGI sparkles and glowy lighting have been the stuff of Eurovision branding dreams (all accompanied by lofty taglines such as ‘We Are One’, ‘Building Bridges’ and ‘Dare To Dream’). But for 2023, the annual song contest has broken with recent tradition and unveiled what Superunion describes as “brutally simple” branding.

This year’s event is unconventional in more ways than one, with Ukraine – the landslide winner of 2022’s competition – handing the hosting over to the UK, who took second spot. Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool, where it’s likely to ride a wave of fresh enthusiasm from a host nation that’s spent years languishing at the bottom of the scoreboard. That renewed sense of joy can, perhaps, be felt in the semi-fluoro colours of this year’s branding, which was created by Superunion in collaboration with Ukrainian agency Starlight Creative.

Katherina Tudball, creative director at Superunion, says that Eurovision’s 2023 identity had to reflect the UK and Ukraine, as well as convey a broader message around people coming together – as per this year’s ‘United By Music’ tagline.

Superunion Eurovision
Posters featuring the Eurovision branding

