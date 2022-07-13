Photograph of an Everton crowd holding a banner that reads 'Born Loyal' and 'Maverick'

Everton unveils new brand identity

The football club’s new design system takes the area’s iconic landmark, Prince Rupert’s Tower, beyond the city’s borders as it eyes up a global fanbase

By

Prince Rupert’s Tower, a listed building constructed in the 1700s on Everton Brow, has been a mainstay on Everton’s club crest for decades.

The landmark has now taken on a bigger role in the club’s brand system created by DixonBaxi, namely the new typeface, Rupert Condensed. The typeface draws on the building’s angular architecture through slanted details echoing the pitch of the roof, and feels particularly of the moment.

The Everton crest remains unchanged, which is probably for the best given the fraught redesign process that the club had to rush through after a divisive new crest was revealed in 2013.

What is new is a flattened iteration of the crest’s distinct shape, which has been used across the wider system, from the tessellated pattern to framing devices for assets. It even shows up just beneath the collar on the back of the football shirts.

Colour palettes have also been looked at, resulting in the creation of three colour systems, ‘premium’, ‘club’ and ‘swagger’, that allow the brand to come alive across different touchpoints, according to DixonBaxi.

The new design system is launching alongside a digital strategy brought together under the philosophy ‘Everywhere is Everton’ as the club seeks to communicate with fans around the world.

Photograph of the Everton football club crest and the reverse of the shirt with the angular icon
Image showing Everton's social media assets with its new branding
Photograph of a child wearing an blue Everton hat featuring the club's angular icon
Blue graphic with white text that reads 'Born Loyal'
Photograph of a wall of Everton advertising
Photograph of an Everton outdoor advertisement that reads Born Original

dixonbaxi.com

