The evolution of advertising in the home

Technology and the internet of things will embed advertising even further into our homes, via ever-evolving products. While this may sound unnerving, it doesn’t necessarily need to be a bad thing, says Neil Cooper at Rehab

By

The state of advertising is constantly evolving and adapting to the times. Always has been and always will be. This has never been more prominent than in the last year. Suddenly, overnight, brands were forced to shift from considering how best to reach people in town centres, on commutes, and at events to joining a global arms race with their competitors for one thing – ownership of the home.

With people everywhere confined to their living rooms, brands had to get creative and consider new ways to reach them. The ramifications of this will last long past lockdown, and the technology now available will shift the ways in which products have a presence in our homes and daily lives.

This may inspire panic, but firstly, this idea is nothing particularly new or revolutionary. The principle of mainstream branding and packaging design has always considered ways of encouraging purchase past the point of being picked up on the supermarket shelves. Once it’s convinced you to buy it once, it needs to then convince you to do so again and again.

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham