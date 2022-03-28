Evri rebrand business cards

Why Evri rebrand needs a reason

Hermes recently rebranded as Evri. Here, Koto’s James Greenfield analyses its new look and asks whether rebrands are enough to change public perception of a struggling brand

By

If your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room, then the UK delivery company Hermes brand is probably a series of muttered expletives. It’s been on a downward trajectory for a number of years and it recently hit rock bottom with an investigation by The Times newspaper. The undercover report showed up a company with a rotten culture and demotivated staff, struggling to deliver packages and its promises.

This position makes fertile ground for a rebrand. There is a clear business case to make some serious changes, to revolutionise the brand, to avoid losing the big contracts that drive its business, whilst resetting the relationship with the end user. But big corporate brand rescue jobs are fraught with danger and need a strong strategy and some luck to forge a path and be deemed successful.

Against this history I wasn’t surprised to see the the first headlines about their rebirth as Evri, but I was surprised to see the approach taken. The PR story, spun out this week across various news stories, focuses heavily on a new name and a superficial visual layer, led by a multi-state typographic logo with its 194,481 variations. The often jarring result leads to a slightly unruly combination of letters, which the internet has decided is reminiscent of a ransom note.

It’s easy to dismantle many rebrands on aesthetics alone, with glib responses and comical lookalikes often ruling social media. This is especially the case with the rebrand of a much derided company that occupies a negative position. Put simply, in a world that isn’t keen on change, it’s easy to hate the new wonky logo of a company you probably already loathe. But for the me the weakness in the result lies beyond ugly font combinations and their accessibility issues. My overriding question when reading the various articles and reviews was ‘What is the brand thinking here?’.

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER

London

LEAD GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Huddersfield