The prolific photographer, known for his compelling images of subcultures and nightlife, is behind the brand’s club-ready campaign

The name of Diesel’s new range, Track Denim, might conjure images of athleticism and sporting excellence. Though while the campaign to launch the range certainly involves sweat and marathons, the track is nowhere in sight.

Instead, we’re taken to the fusty depths of the club under the guidance of Ewen Spencer, who since the 1990s has been documenting young people, subcultures, nightlife, and the heady occasions where all of these coalesce.

Diesel Track Denim campaign by Ewen Spencer

As part of the campaign, Spencer has directed a series of disorientating shorts that blend crisp visuals with lo-fi footage, set within a real nightclub in Manchester. He also shot the accompanying stills bearing his aesthetic trademarks, namely people losing themselves in the chaos under the intense glare of the flash.

Devised by brand consultancy The Sunshine Company, the campaign shrewdly leans into the enduring appetite for rave and club culture imagery.

