Ewen Spencer shoots a sticky campaign for Diesel

The prolific photographer, known for his compelling images of subcultures and nightlife, is behind the brand’s club-ready campaign

By

The name of Diesel’s new range, Track Denim, might conjure images of athleticism and sporting excellence. Though while the campaign to launch the range certainly involves sweat and marathons, the track is nowhere in sight.

Instead, we’re taken to the fusty depths of the club under the guidance of Ewen Spencer, who since the 1990s has been documenting young people, subcultures, nightlife, and the heady occasions where all of these coalesce.

Photo of a young person chewing a neck chain in a club for Diesel's Track Denim campaign by Ewen Spencer
Diesel Track Denim campaign by Ewen Spencer
As part of the campaign, Spencer has directed a series of disorientating shorts that blend crisp visuals with lo-fi footage, set within a real nightclub in Manchester. He also shot the accompanying stills bearing his aesthetic trademarks, namely people losing themselves in the chaos under the intense glare of the flash.

Devised by brand consultancy The Sunshine Company, the campaign shrewdly leans into the enduring appetite for rave and club culture imagery.

ewenspencer.com; thesunshinecompany.com

