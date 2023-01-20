Alexandra Rose Howland Leave and Let Us Go

Exposure: Alexandra Rose Howland

The photographer talks about her body of work examining everyday life and war in Iraq, where she explores complex questions of truth in photography and journalism

By

In a bleak era of fear and division – in which societal ills are inescapably visible and what constitutes truth itself is up for interpretation – Alexandra Rose Howland’s practice is invested in illustrating the difficult complexities of our existence.

She does this by resisting the historical notion of photography as a mode of direct representation created by a single author. Instead, she embraces image-making as a social practice, co-creating stories with her participants. The result is an ecosystem of visual material that embraces nuance, depth, contradiction and multiple subjectivities, creating a rich and complex approach to storytelling.

Howland didn’t arrive at this mode of making overnight. It was born from a committed, creative practice over several years that began with studying abstract painting and international relations and landed in fine art documentary with a formative phase of photojournalism in between.

In 2015, sick of painting alone in her studio in Los Angeles and seeking a way to bridge the gap between her creative practice and interest in geopolitics, she spontaneously moved to Turkey to pursue photojournalism. Two months later, a coup happened, followed by the refugee crisis, which set Howland on an unexpected trajectory.

Alexandra Rose Howland Leave and Let Us Go
Top: Soldiers guard the main entrance of Mosul University, one of the largest educational centres in the Middle East. Above: Selfies from the phone of Fatima Farooq (b. 1994, Karbala). Both image from the series Leave and Let Us Go

