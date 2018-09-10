Exposure: Alice Mann

Photographer Alice Mann’s work occupies a blurred line between fine art, documentary and fashion. Art Director Gem Fletcher speaks to the London-based photographer about her work, creative process and the highs and lows of photography

There is a lot of bravado in photography, and many image-makers avoid talking about the struggle. The reality can be brutal; it’s a tough job in a highly competitive industry. Behind busy Insta feeds there is often a photographer who hasn’t worked for a while, eating an egg and cress sandwich waiting for the phone to ring. Projecting success has become part of the job. However, Alice Mann has a different approach. The young South African photographer is brutally honest and humble, almost to a fault, but it’s refreshing and one of the things I love about her.