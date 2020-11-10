Exposure: Andrew Nuding

In this edition of her Exposure column, art director Gem Fletcher profiles Andrew Nuding, whose playful fashion photography serves as a love letter to the landscape and rich history of Irish culture

Andrew Nuding’s work is heavily influenced by his Irish heritage, with the landscape, the history and the culture all finding a way into his elaborate and playful fashion images.

Making Strange, a title that comes from the Irish phrase meaning to act nervous or shy when encountering a stranger or a strange situation, frames a visual narrative that subverts everyday objects and encounters. “I’m excited by distorting the body, so it doesn’t appear entirely human,” Nuding explains. “I treat the garments like sculptures, transforming clothes into something entirely unfamiliar.”

All images © Andrew Nuding