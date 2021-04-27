Exposure: Balarama Heller

Art director Gem Fletcher showcases the work of Balarama Heller, a photographer whose work is rooted in exploring nature and spirituality, in vivid hues

By

There is a hypnagogic quality to Balarama Heller’s photographs. The New York-based artist conjures images of unseen worlds that suspend the viewer in a visceral territory that feels more like a subconscious state than anything tangible. The photographs are like meditative mysteries.

Heller had a nomadic upbringing, moving between Hare Krishna communities with his mother across the United States. The specific branch of Hinduism, steeped in transcendent rituals and elaborate mythology that refers to demigods and celestial battles, was just the beginning of a long fascination with spiritual practices. Heller went on to live with orthodox Christian monks in Romania, practised with Sufis in Istanbul and spent time in different monasteries worldwide.

“The form of spirituality I began to have an affinity with wasn’t hinged on geography, history or religion, but a search for transcendent states outside the confines of the institution,” he says. In Sacred Place, from 2019, he traces the boundaries between the material and spiritual world through a series of sensorial encounters. Made in the Northern Indian town of Vrindavan, a place of historical and spiritual significance for the Hare Krishna, Heller embarked on a self-initiated residency emulating the pilgrim’s path to temple every morning between 3am and 6am for six weeks.

Top and above: from the series Zero at the Bone

More from CR

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham