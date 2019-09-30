Exposure: Black In The Day
In the latest in our Exposure series, Art Director Gem Fletcher introduces Black in the Day, a submission-based archive documenting the lives of black people living in the UK
“Drawing inspiration from existing entities is a good foundation to start something new,” Jojo Sonubi tells me. Sonubi is one-half of Black in the Day, a submission-based archive documenting the lives of black people living in the UK. Alongside co-founder Tania Nwachukwu, they seek to reframe black British history through a collection lensed by the community for the community.
For the past four years, Nwachukwu and Sonubi have crowdsourced an online archive of 1,000+ images from the 1800s to the early 2000s, creating a space that celebrates everything from family traditions to individual style from a multitude of lived experiences. A vantage point that can only truly be harnessed through genuine, personal photographs.
