Exposure: Bobby Doherty

In the latest instalment of the Exposure series, Creative Review’s examination of photographers on the up, art director Gem Fletcher profiles Bobby Doherty’s playful still life photography

There is so much at play in the work of still-life photographer Bobby Doherty. With precisely the right amount of pop, shine and glitter, his high-impact -photos are designed for consumption. He’s creating the most vivid, humorous and seductive images he can. Blending historical advertising’s aesthetics with a joyful irreverence, he captures the worlds of fashion and food with unrelenting energy.

Doherty got his first camera at eight and hasn’t stopped taking pictures for over 20 years. “I don’t think I’ve ever taken a big break from making photos. I’m like a child actor of photography. I’m the Kirsten Dunst of still life.”

All images by Bobby Doherty