Exposure: Devyn Galindo

For her regular Exposure column in CR, art director Gem Fletcher profiles Devyn Galindo, a queer Latinx photographer exploring the concept of inclusion in and around mainstream media

“Put all the energy into the work so they can’t deny you, no matter what you look like.” The queer, Latinx photographer and director Devyn Galindo is sharing her approach to facing adversity in the commercial world. “When I looked in magazines growing up, I would never see people who looked like my family or my friends, so instead of being upset by it, I decided to make it and push for it full force.”

Acutely aware of the diversity problem in the industry, Galindo has harnessed every opportunity to champion communities sidelined by mainstream culture, both in front and behind the lens.

Top and above: from the series The Van Dykes

Butch Ballet