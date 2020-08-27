Exposure: Giseok Cho

In this edition of Exposure, CR’s showcase of new photographic talent, art director Gem Fletcher profiles Korean photographer Giseok Cho, whose image-making blends together art and fashion to striking effect

Giseok Cho uses his work to expand the concept of beauty through a hybrid of historical and contemporary references, which aim to centre Korean culture in dynamic and experimental new ways. “Beauty, to me, comes by harmonising things that are not in harmony. I want to break it down, recombine and process it. Destroy them in various ways, and find my own new beauty.”

Giseok’s strength comes from his ability to effortlessly synthesise opposing forces, tradition and modernity, growth and destruction, and vulnerability and joy. His photographs conjure both the intimacy of Ren Hang and the performative energy of Floria Sigismondi, all through an ornate hybrid of art and fashion.

Top: Flower Study by Giseok Cho; Above: Editorial for Lined Magazine

Giseok studied in a traditional Korean art institution, where “textbook people such as Picasso and Rodin” were the main access points. It wasn’t until he happened upon ffffound.com that the endless possibilities of creative expression became a tangible reality. He trained first in graphic design, set design and art direction before realising he could unite all these interests in photography. Working on every element of his creations, Giseok’s approach is meticulously researched and crafted.