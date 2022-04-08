Korean duo Glamour Shot deliver “people’s dreams” via fantastical images that subvert the 90s glamour photo genre. They’re now bringing their look to advertising, via work for brands including Reebok and Kara

Four years ago, photographer Daewoong Han and graphic designer Bora Lee met at a cabaret party in Euljiro, northern Seoul. They fell in love and, over time, became partners in work and life. In 2018 they started Glamour Shot, combining their skills to create their own playful and absurd take on the 90s mall phenomena.

“At first, it was just about having fun,” the duo say. “Over time, we came across references from different countries and time periods that ignited new concepts. It was exciting to see how the history of glamour photography had been remixed through the years.”

While their relationship didn’t last, the duo now collaborate as friends, and their creative force knows no bounds. With their unapologetic spellbinding aesthetic, the duo – who recently collaborated with Reebok and Kara – are on a journey to put the fun back into advertising.

All images courtesy Glamour Shot