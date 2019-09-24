Exposure: Kerry J Dean

Art Director Gem Fletcher introduces us to the work of Kerry J Dean, whose images from Mongolia capture the beauty and theatre of everyday life

Kerry J Dean’s Observations and Orchestrations draws inspiration from the daily rituals and domestic acts of Mongolian life. Through a combination of documentary and intervention, she explores how humans connect and disconnect to their environment.

Dean first visited Mongolia in 2005 as a kneejerk escape from London living. Overwhelmed by the chaos of the city, she found her flow by heading east. Switching off all distractions allowed her to tune into her senses, opening herself up to discovery. She spent the past few years building relationships with families who both host and collaborate with her.