2. DAILY WEEDING

Exposure: Kuba Ryniewicz

The work of photographer Kuba Ryniewicz examine themes of activism and belonging, as well as new ways of thinking about fashion

By

Moving deftly between limitations and possibilities is where the work of Kuba Ryniewicz thrives. His photographs, which investigate the relationship between people and their environment, speak at once of the challenges of everyday life while asserting that the only way to survive them is to embrace joy.

Ryniewicz makes poetry out of contradictions: freedom and restriction, optimism and pragmatism, pleasure and pain. The great potential of his practice is to unpack complex and nuanced issues. His work is a proposition – how do practices of care allow us to co-curate new possibilities?

From a young age, Ryniewicz’s life has been shaped by the notion of nurture. Ryniewicz grew up in Puszczykowo, a town in Poland’s Wielkopolski National Park, working on his grandmother’s chrysanthemum farm while learning how to make photographic prints in his uncle’s darkroom.

“There was a lot of time, and space was unlimited,” says Ryniewicz. “Gardening and photography were always concurrent practices. Even now, If I’m not photographing, then I’m gardening. I like the idea of gardening as a reset. It’s something I’m really invested in. I don’t like to have an agenda, but I love the natural schedule of the garden. Like photography, gardening is about time, space and rhythm.”

1.DAILY WEEDING
Top and above: From the photo book Daily Weeding

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON