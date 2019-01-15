Exposure: Leslie Zhang

Photographer Leslie Zhang explores Chinese identity, drawing from memories of growing up in the country and Eastern iconography of the 80s and 90s. Art Director Gem Fletcher speaks to the Shanghai-based artist about his work

Shanghai-based image-maker Leslie Zhang has spent the last few years crafting a body of work spanning fashion, portraiture and still life. A vital part of his practice is contributing to the dialogue around contemporary Chinese visual culture. Informed by Eastern iconography of the 80s and 90s, he captures moments of beauty, nostalgia and surrealism. “More and more I’ve realised the things I have the deepest emotional connection to, are my memories of growing up in China,” he explains, “I now try to recreate these ambiences and moods in the images I create.”

Zhang is part of a growing range of voices urging us to open our minds to cultural identity. The 26 year old grew up in Yangzhou and Nanjing in Eastern China. He discovered photography while studying film editing at university. Social media has enabled him to reach a global audience in just a few years, “The biggest exposure for my work is on Instagram and Weibo. There, I have a like-minded community that has given support and opportunities. My first commissions came from fashion editors who had seen my works online; the rest is history,” he says.