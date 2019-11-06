Exposure: Lois Cohen

Art Director Gem Fletcher examines the work of Lois Cohen in her latest Exposure column for CR, which highlights exciting young photographers to watch

“Subtle is just not for me,” Photographer Lois Cohen tells me. Her unapologetically bold portfolio blends fantasy and fiction through a maximalist lens. Informed by cinema through the ages; ’60s costumes and sets, 70’s colour palettes and ’80s humour. The work is high concept chaos, a true celebration of individuality, freedom and beauty of all kinds.

Growing up in an artist commune on the outskirts of Amsterdam, Cohen has always been surrounded by eccentric characters. With the help of her mother, a doll maker, Cohen started conjuring up worlds from a young age, creating costumes and props and playing out scenes with her friends. Energy, and sense of play that still thrives in her work today.