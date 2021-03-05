Exposure: Miranda Barnes

Art director Gem Fletcher showcases the photography of Miranda Barnes, whose work is rooted in social justice and examining narratives of Black life

From the beginning, in her life and her work, Miranda Barnes has focused on social justice. “My mother is a social worker,” Barnes shares. “I was raised around women, and from a young age, I understood the importance of being empathetic.”

Her storytelling, which seeks to reframe and reassert narratives of Black life, offers a moving vision that is both arresting and unforgettable. In many ways, Barnes’ photography is a mirror to America’s current reckoning. From the prison system, to violence against marginalised communities, her photographs validate the lives of people she encounters – something the ­system continually fails to do.

From the series Sources of Self-Regard for the New York Times; All images courtesy Miranda Barnes

From the series West Indian Day Parade