The Lebanon-based photographer offers an intimate portrait of recent events in Beirut, taking in protests, trauma, as well as sexual fantasies

“The real work,” Rebecca Solnit writes, “is not to convert those who hate us, but to change the world, so the haters don’t hold disproportionate power.”

In her book, Whose story is it anyway?, the American writer describes our current moment as a “battle of foundational power”, where marginalised identities are taking up space and creating their own narratives, “while white men are fighting to preserve their centrality”.

Solnit’s writing is a much-needed salve in our current moment, offering hope as we navigate new and old crises. “[We can] remake the world,” she continues. “And do so mostly by the accretion of small gestures and statements, embracing new visions of what can and should be.”

Myriam Boulos’s story is one of community and resistance. Born in Lebanon in 1992, just two years after the official end of a 17-year civil war, her life was full of uncertainty from a young age. At 16, photography became a survival mechanism – a space to question her surroundings and better understand her place within them.

From the series What’s Ours. All images © Myriam Boulos