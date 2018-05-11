Exposure: Nataal, celebrating New African Photography

In her latest Exposure column, Art Director Gem Fletcher discusses media platform Nataal, and looks at how it celebrates African artists and challenges western perceptions of the continent

In the last few years’ photography has played a key role in expanding western perceptions of Africa and its diaspora. Visual artists are pushing beyond dated western stereotypes to present a richly nuanced portrayal of the continent, redefining it on their own terms. Nataal is more than a media brand, it’s an ever-expanding ecosystem that seeks to curate, commission and educate across digital, print and live events. Their goal is to celebrate contemporary African art and culture through the lens of emerging and established talent from the region.