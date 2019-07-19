Photographer Sophie Stafford speaks to Art Director Gem Fletcher about traveling the world, from Palestine to Seoul, to uncover hidden stories of obscure communities

“I am constantly trying to understand people,” says photographer Sophie Stafford. “I’m interested in the idea of social rituals and the power of the human spirit.” Stafford’s work tells stories of community, on a journey in search of the intersection of past and present, tradition and modernity.

Stafford trained as a photojournalist but switched to documentary. “I’ve always been interested in how photography and the camera are instruments of evidence. However, working as a young female photojournalist has its challenges, and my work never really fit within the confines of it.” Her work now captures encounters around the world, from Palestine to Seoul, showing a side of people and places not always pictured in the media.