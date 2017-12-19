Exposure: photographer Tyler Mitchell

In our Exposure series, art director Gem Fletcher examines the world of photography, with a focus on new talent, photobooks and exhibitions from around the globe. In the latest instalment she looks at photographer Tyler Mitchell.

It’s safe to say that the internet has shaped nearly every aspect of visual culture. This is particularly true for photography where it has changed how we make, share and read images. It’s influenced aesthetics, started trends and democratised commissioning in ways we could have never imagined twenty years ago.

Altanta-born photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell has a complicated relationship with theiInternet. He values it and fears it in equal measure. Social gave him a platform to share his work, grow a likeminded community and be seen. At 22 he has worked with Converse, Ray-ban, Givenchy and recently shot for Marc Jacobs.

