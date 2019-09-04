Exposure: Widline Cadet
Art Director Gem Fletcher introduces an exciting photographer to watch in Widline Cadet, who lays bare the dichotomy of her Haitian-American identity
The central theme in Widline Cadet’s portfolio is displacement.
She inhabits those in-between spaces deeply rooted in her experience as an “emigrant, immigrant and migrant”. Born in Haiti and emigrated to the United States aged ten, her identity was in flux from a young age. With her family split between two locations, she continued to travel back and forth, and the dichotomy of these experiences is laid bare in every photograph she makes. “My experience of Haiti is complex. It’s my home, and I love being there. It’s a complicated place, with a complicated history, and I’m still figuring that out and what my place is within that.”
