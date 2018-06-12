Exposure: Zora Sicher
Art Director Gem Fletcher examines the work of Brooklyn-based photographer Zora Sicher, which roams the space between fashion, portrait, fine art and documentary, appearing in magazines like Dazed, AnOther, New York magazine and Vice
Self taught Zora Sicher has been taking photos since she was thirteen. Almost a decade on, and the Brooklyn-based photographer is using her muted, gritty palette to create an intimate and inclusive portrayal of youth culture. Whether she is exploring Mexico’s creative youth or documenting intimate friendships, she’s explicit about her values and intent on creating change through her work.
Shortly after picking up a camera, Sicher started shaping her own vision of girlhood. In photographing women from her own community, she made work that was diverse and genuine reflecting emotional, racial, sexual and body diversity. She made her i-D debut as a teenager documenting friendship and coming of age in her native New York and went on to shoot for Dazed, AnOther, New York Magazine and Vice.
