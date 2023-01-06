We’ve extended the deadline for our Annual Awards

You now have until January 20 to submit work for consideration by our esteemed panel of industry experts

By

Creative Review’s Annual Awards are back for 2023 and, like every year, are celebrating some of the best examples of commercial creativity. Our awards cover a range of disciplines, spanning everything from big rebrands and ad campaigns through to music videos, websites, apps, title design, PR, and the list goes on.

Our judges assess entries to find the most powerful, innovative, beautiful and effective examples of creativity, which are then featured in an online showcase and a special, bumper Annual Awards edition of our print mag – making it one of the few remaining awards schemes that celebrate work in print.

This year’s jury is drawn from across the creative industry, and includes Saint Heron’s Sabla Stays, DesignStudio’s James Duru, WongDoody’s Grace Francis, Hato’s Kenjiro Kirton, and Synoptic Office’s YuJune Park, among many others.

In recent years we’ve introduced several new categories, including Creative Effectiveness, which examines the longer term impact of creativity on business, as well as new sub-categories for audio advertising and branding, type design, and ecommerce.

We’ve now extended the deadline to submit work to the 2023 Annual Awards to January 20, and you can find everything you need to know about entering projects on our awards website. You can also browse last year’s winners here.

ANNUAL AWARDS 2023: KEY DATES
Entry deadline: January 20, 2023
Judging week: w/c January 30, 2023
Annual Awards winners announced: May, 2023

ENTRY COSTS
Standard: £325+VAT per entry
Small organisations (10 or fewer employees/students/individuals): £195+VAT per entry

Annual Awards 2023 is open for entry now; creativereview.co.uk/event/the-annual

