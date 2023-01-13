McDonald's Raise Your Arches

The eyebrows have it in a new campaign from McDonald’s

Directed by Edgar Wright, the amusing spot suggests a new code for signalling that you fancy a McDonald’s

By

Leo Burnett’s latest ad campaign for McDonald’s sees the brand’s iconic golden arches logo take centre stage, as a group of office workers join a stampede to the fast food store, instigated by just a post-it note and some knowing looks.

There is no food or restaurant shots in sight in the spot, which instead aims to start a new trend for how we might communicate that we want a McDonald’s. This is showcased in Wright’s lively spot, and will be further emphasised via a social campaign on Snapchat and Instagram, and an alteration to the brand’s logo.

This is surely the greatest appearance for eyebrows in advertising since their central role in a Cadbury’s spot back in 2009, and the ad marks a fun new positioning for McDonald’s.

Leo Burnett scored a coup in hiring Wright, who makes great use of Yello’s Oh Yeah as the soundtrack (which of course previously found fame via 80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off). But it will likely be the social campaign, which features Snapchat and Instagram lenses that will allow users to raise their brows to invite their friends for a McDonald’s, that will really bring the idea to life.

Credits:
Agency: Leo Burnett
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
ECD: Mark Elwood
Creative Directors: James Millers, Andrew Long
Senior Creative: Gareth Butters
Art Director: Joe Miller
Creative Director of Design: David Allen
Designer: Jakk Breedon
Production Company: Moxie Pictures
Director: Edgar Wright

