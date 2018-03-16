F1 launches Engineered Insanity campaign, with fans at the centre of the experience

For its first ever international marketing campaign, F1 has released a high-octane 60-second film that aims to convey the excitement of the fan’s experience of the sport

Featuring the tagline ‘Engineered Insanity’, the Wieden+Kennedy spot forms part of a multi-platform campaign that also includes posters, hand-painted murals and social and digital channels.

According to the agency, the film (below) aims to show the balance between “chaos and control” that attracts fans to the sport – and puts six of them at the centre of the action, enduring heat, wind and rain in a wind tunnel that was constructed specifically for the project.

