Faber & Faber focuses on illustration for short story collection

Covers for the Faber Stories collection bring together 80 years of writing using classic Berthold Wolpe type and a neon coral colour palette

The publishing house worked with 20 different illustrators to create the covers, which had to reflect a range of work from the 1930s to present day – including a previously unpublished Sylvia Plath tale.

In-house designer Jonathan Pelham, who oversaw the project, says bringing together such a diverse set of short stories was a “daunting task”. “The most trouble-free route would have been to opt for a more Spartan type-on-a-grid design, but we were keen that each story should have its own visual presence,” he told CR.

