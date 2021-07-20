Facebook celebrates Olympic skateboarding in new ad campaign

To mark the first time that skateboarding has been included in the Olympic Games, Facebook has created a series of four films that demonstrate the global connectivity of the sport

The arrival of skateboarding as an official Olympic sport must be something of an advertiser’s dream, bringing together pop culture cool with elite athleticism in one fell swoop.

This series of films from Facebook lean more towards the hip end of the spectrum, showcasing skateboarding stories and skills from across the globe. Created by Droga5, the campaign features films shot by a range of directors, including FKA twigs, who has focused on longboard dancing in a spot starring DoYoung Gwon, Ko Hyojoo and Jonbing Jo, the admins of South Korean Facebook group Longboard Dancing Lab.

The films are united by the tagline ‘We change the game when we find each other’, with the overarching theme being how Facebook brings people together through their love of skateboarding.

Another film, created by a collective of four directors from new production company Love Song, founded by Daniel Wolfe, documents how Joshua Odamtten, who launched the community Skate Nation Ghana, got into the sport; while a film for Instagram by director Yann Demange shows how the trick ‘no comply’ has taken off across the social platform. Finally, Juan Cabral’s film Once Upon A Time Everywhere shows how a group of New York skaters stay connected via Oculus.

The films are released following a long period of uncertainty around sponsorship of the Tokyo Games, which open on Friday, and as Toyota announces it has pulled the spots it planned to run in Japan due to mixed sentiment in the country about the event. However, despite the link to the Olympics, the broad appeal of skateboarding means it is likely that Facebook will also benefit from interest in the campaign beyond the event itself.