As the country readies itself for the fifth season of hit series Peaky Blinders, BBC has called on its fans to submit art for the promotional campaign

Liam Proniewicz

Marking the return of the ever-popular crime drama Peaky Blinders, the BBC has turned to the artistic viewers among its fan base to create the promotional visuals for series five. The Birmingham-set show resumes as its lead character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, takes up a seat as an MP in the House of Commons.

Murphy’s complicated character was naturally a popular choice for the fan submissions, with others choosing to focus on Polly Gray, who is played by Helen McRory, and Arthur Shelby, played by Paul Anderson.

The fan art was chosen from over 1,000 entries, which were eventually whittled down to 16 winning submissions. Each individual that submitted a successful entry earned £1,000 for their contribution the campaign. The artwork has already begun appearing on the underground, and as of today will be fully rolled out online and across the nation.

The open call coincides with the show’s big move to BBC One, reflecting the show’s longevity and popularity among fans.

“A show only reaches cult status because of its fans, and the passion of the Peaky Blinders fans is absolutely unrivalled,” says Emma Brooke, one of the BBC’s in-house creatives. “We knew this was true when we discovered the thousands of pieces of art that were being created by them around the globe. This is all about celebrating and giving recognition to the Peaky Blinders fans, and putting their incredible art out into the world.”

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC One on 25 August 2019; view all 16 winning entries here

Credits:

ECD: Laurent Simon

Head of Production: James Wood

Creative Director: Olly Harnett

Creatives: Emma Brooke, Stuart Gittings