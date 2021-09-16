Farfetch collaborates with Magnum to create a fashion show of classic photography

The fashion brand invited musician FKA twigs, photographer Tyler Mitchell and architect/musician Carl Gerges, with support by writer and curator Antwaun Sargent, to choose images which represented timeless style

By

Farfetch hosted pop-up installations of the chosen photographs – which include classic images by Magnum photographers including Eve Arnold, Ernest Cole, Bruno Barbey, Chris Steele-Perkins and Herbert List – in London, New York and Dubai. Titled The Art of Choice, the exhibitions aim to emphasise how classic fashion and photography influences today’s style (while also not-so-subtly highlighting the vast array of choice on offer on Farfetch).

Accompanying the street installations, which were on show for 24 hours only, is a digital programme curated with contributions from cities across the world from Seoul to São Paulo, which will appear on Instagram and also on Farfetch’s newly launched TikTok channel.

Top: Tyler Mitchell at the Farfetch installation in New York; Above: the Dubai installation
Installation in London

“The Art of Choice introduces the idea of an advertising campaign drawing on nothing short of the history of modern photography,” says Ronojoy Dam, global brand & culture director at Farfetch. “Farfetch is about empowering diverse fashion perspectives – and we hope this simple act is a small way of celebrating that.”

“I believe that fashion was born on the streets,” continues chief brand officer Holli Rogers. “What others wear, and how they make it their own is a huge inspiration to me – how we interpret what we see outside in the world will often play out in our own personal style.

“We’ve all been through this extraordinary period in time where so much has changed and we’ve reflected on what’s important to each of us. I believe this will translate into people wanting to express themselves in different ways through fashion – gravitating towards choices which are unique to them, and informed by their own experience and that of the people who have inspired them
from times past.”

