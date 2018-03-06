Fatboy Slim re-releases classic album in pizza box packaging

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album You’ve Come A Long Way Baby, Fatboy Slim has created a limited edition box set in the form of a pizza box.

As ever with these 20th anniversary releases, it’s slightly hard for us old folk to believe that it was really as long ago as 1998 when Fatboy Slim released You’ve Come A Long Way Baby, the album credited for putting the UK dance scene of the time on the global map.

The album won a Brit Award and spawned a bunch of hit singles, including The Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Tripping, Praise You, and Right Here, Right Now, as well as at least one iconic music video in the form of Spike Jonze’s promo for Praise You.

