Hyrrs not Hymns: Feminist Christmas songs that stick it to the patriarchy

Grey London has released an album of classic Christmas hymns that have been wittily reworked to contain a feminist message, with all monies raised going to Refuge. They’ll have you laughing all the way to a feminist future.

In an year that has seen many powerful men accused of sexual harassment, as well as arguments over equal pay and everyday sexism, what all feminists of the world (be they women or men) need is a set of feminist hymns to sing out the old year and bring in the new.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk