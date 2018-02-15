Film Week: Festival or online hosting â€“Â What’s the best way to get your short film seen?

Directing duo Us talk CR through the benefits and challenges of screening their short film Cautionary Tales on the festival circuit and online

Luke Taylor and Christopher Barrett’s short film Cautionary Tales has notched up nearly 54k views on Vimeo since it was posted there three weeks ago. It’s a superb piece of work that offers a brief glimpse into the life of Aaron, a young man with a strange facial condition.

Surreal and yet heartwarming, it has already won over a legion of fans â€“Â but how did the pair go about getting the film in front of an audience? Is submitting work to film festivals worth the trouble if a video-hosting site can distribute your work to a potential audience of millions?

We talked to Us about taking the traditional festival route (Cautionary Tales has been awarded â€˜Best Filmâ€™ at Liechtenstein Film Festival, â€˜Best Scriptâ€™ at Maniatic Film Festival and received a special mention for â€˜Outstanding UK Shortâ€™ at Manchester Film Festival) and how they worked with Vimeo to ensure even more people could enjoy their work.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!Â Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk