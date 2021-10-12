CR’s top picks for this year’s Festival of Marketing

The Festival of Marketing is almost upon us! From October 18-21 it brings an array of experts, celebrities and generally interesting folks together to share their ideas on the topics of marketing and creativity. Here’s our pick of the talks not to miss

Themed ‘the year ahead’, the Festival of Marketing is happening virtually again this year, meaning that if you miss the live broadcast of a talk, you can always tune in again later.

There is an ocean of content to be discovered across the four days, with sessions straddling everything from transforming your business to getting the most out of your budgets in challenging times. Creative Review is hosting a whole day of content on October 21, centred on creativity and collaboration, but there are excellent talks happening across all four days. Here’s a selection of what we’ll be watching – hope to see you there.

Eddie Izzard & John Cleese

FoM has not one but two British comedy luminaries speaking this year. First up on October 18, Eddie Izzard will discuss her journey with Bauer Media’s Lucie Cave, focusing on storytelling and resilience. Then on October 21, John Cleese will talk to CR editor Eliza Williams about how creativity is a skill that anyone can learn, as well as sharing his thoughts on the thorny issue of cancel culture.

October 18, 10.30-10.55

October 21, 1.45-2.25

Embrace capitalism! Are marketers running away from their true purpose?

Why have marketers become squeamish about consumption and business growth in favour of talking about brand purpose? Panellists from Nationwide, Diageo and Marketing Week discuss.

October 18, 9.30-9.55

Gen Z, Millennials: Is generational labelling a folly or fast track to success?

Marketers and advertising agencies love an age label. But are they actually helpful? Panellists from Critical Mass, The Nursery, Phoenix Group and Marketing Week give their views.

October 19, 10.35-10.55

Marketing Room 101

Three luminaries from the industry – John Hegarty, Jan Gooding, and Andrew Tenzer – join Marketing Week editor Russell Parsons to discuss the buzzwords and marketing bête noires they’d like to confine to history.

October 19, 2.30-2.55

What I’ve learned – lessons in leadership from the frontline

Leaders from NHS England, Whitbread and Greggs come together to discuss what they’ve learnt from the experiences of the past 18 months.

October 20, 10.30-10.55

How small businesses can get big marketing outcomes

All too often, marketing sessions focus on big budget, mega brands. Here though, Mark Ritson applies fundamental marketing concepts to smaller businesses operating without huge resources – expect entertainment and advice.

October 20, 1.05-1.55

How does creativity power growth?

CR deputy editor Emma Tucker talks to brand leaders at Ace & Tate and Habito about the role that creativity has played in their business success.

October 21, 9.30-9.55

Inside Ikea’s advertising strategy

This session sees Ikea’s Kemi Anthony and Mother London’s Katie Mackay-Sinclair talk about the client-agency relationship and how they have successfully collaborated to create continuously bold, creative advertising.

October 21, 10.30-10.55

The power of long-term brand platforms

A panel of creatives and clients who work with Apple, Libresse, and Specsavers come together to discuss the benefits for both business and creativity by taking a long-term approach to marketing.

October 21, 2.30-2.55

Driving forward inclusion and accessibility in design

Unilever’s Emily Health and Wunderman Thompson’s Christina Mallon talk about why inclusivity and accessibility begins at the product design stage.

October 21, 3.30-3.55

How does a marketing budget affect creativity?

Panellists from BT Sport, We Are Social and Saatchi & Saatchi gather to discuss marketing budgets, and what value craft brings to advertising.

October 21, 4-4.25

