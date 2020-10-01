CR’s pick of Festival of Marketing 2020 highlights

The Festival of Marketing returns next week, with five days of virtual content available to watch, including live interviews as well as videos, panels and talks. This year’s event also includes a day’s worth of content hosted by Creative Review

While we were all hoping life would have returned to some kind of normality by this time in the year, like so many events in 2020, the Festival of Marketing has had to pivot to an online format. But there are many advantages to this – whereas the usual festival format, taking place over two days in London, would only have been available to those who could make the live event, now more of you lovely people from all over the world can tune in.

The virtual version of FoM will take place next week from October 5-9, and sees an array of content on offer to view on demand or watch live. If you work in marketing in some form or other, whether it be client side or as an advertising creative, there will be plenty of food for thought. Here’s Creative Review’s picks of the panels and talks not to be missed:

For those of you looking for some insights into the client-agency relationship, Creative Review is hosting a day’s worth of content at FoM this year for the first time, with the overall theme of Creative Effectiveness. As part of this you can see talks from Nils Leonard at Uncommon and Rufus Reynolds at ITV (shown top) on how they work together to create campaigns including Britain Get Talking; a panel on how to measure creative effectiveness; and a discussion on how to build an effective in-house creative team.

Plus frank opinions will fly in a panel which aims to raise some home truths about the challenges of creating great work today, with panellists including Mother’s Hermeti Balarin, Havas London’s Vicki Maguire, Eve Sleep’s Cheryl Calverley, and Coty’s Sam Southey.

Elsewhere, there are insights on how marketing and brands can respond to climate change in a panel featuring writer and director Richard Curtis, Fabrice Beaulieu from RB, and Tanya Steele from WWF; plus Marketing Week editor Russell Parsons will be interviewing Patagonia’s marketing director Europe, Alex Weller, on the brand’s commitment to responsible values.

For those of you who like a starry name, there’s also plenty of those on the schedule, as the BBC’s June Sarpong discusses diversity and inclusion, Elizabeth Day talks failure, Gina Miller gives insights on leading through adversity, and Nile Rodgers discusses five decades in creativity. Finally, if you like strong opinions, Marketing Week’s Mark Ritson look back at ten years as a columnist for the magazine is not to be missed.

For more info on the agenda and speakers, or to buy a pass for the Festival of Marketing 2020, visit festivalofmarketing.com