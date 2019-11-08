Festive home shame? Ikea’s Christmas ad has got you covered

The retailer’s first ever Christmas campaign in the UK and Ireland urges the poor souls taking on hosting duties this year to ‘silence the critics’, which in this case take the form of a series of judgemental figurines

Ikea has a reputation for creating refreshingly unconventional ads. Recent campaigns have featured everything from breakdancing curtains and cushions to recreated versions of the lounges from The Simpsons, Friends and Stranger Things.

The retailer’s first Christmas campaign in the UK and Ireland also eschews sentimental festive clichés, instead opting for something a little more obscure.

Created by Mother and featuring a distinctly un-Christmassy soundtrack courtesy of grime royalty D Double E, the spot centres on a couple who are experiencing the inevitable looming sense of dread after agreeing to host guests at their flat for dinner.

The couple’s self-inflicted home shame becomes personified by a host of ornaments and objects that come to life and taunt them about the state of their flat, including a T-Rex toy, snail figurines and a particularly nasty novelty rabbit teapot.

But with a number of quick home fixes, they soon manage to shut up their inanimate critics, and can crack on with their dinner plans unfazed.

While it’s good to see Ikea steering clear of festive schmaltz, the suggestion that we have to cover up that crack in the wall or replace an outdated but well-loved mirror at a time of year when we’re already up to our eyeballs leaves a slightly bitter aftertaste, meaning this ad ultimately lacks some of the charm of Ikea’s other recent campaigns.

Credits:

Agency: Mother

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Tom Kuntz

Creative Director: James Sindle

Production Designer: Chris Oddy

Director of Photography: Chris Soos

VFX: Electric Theatre Collective