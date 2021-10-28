FIFA’s identity for Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

A collaboration between studios Public Address and Works Collective, the branding sees local artists come together to create an identity that celebrates the heritage and culture of the host nations

By
All images: FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, Public Address and Works Collective

Footie fans rejoice, the new logo and identity for the Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 has just been unveiled. Jointly-led by Toronto-based studio Public Address and LA-based agency Works Collective, local women artists from both host countries have been brought in to inject something new into the identity.

As with many sporting events, previous Women’s World Cups have relied on depicting the trophy as its emblem. Public Address and Works Collective have pushed back against tradition by asking the local artists to bring in elements of their heritage and culture, therefore using design to “evoke the FIFA WWC23 as a unifying cultural force”, they explain.

The identity isn’t the first project Works Collective and Public Address have worked on together. Last year they unveiled the LA 2028 Olympics logo, which featured an ever-changing symbol.

For WWC23, the logo is made up of 32 squares which represent the 32 nations that will come together to compete. Arranged in a circular, radial formation, the studios say it’s a shared design element seen across many indigenous Australian and New Zealand cultures. For the tournament, it not only aims to signify the world’s best coming together in Australia and New Zealand, but also reflect the spirit and values of the host countries. 

There is an array of distinct patterns used across the identity. For the Australian-themed pattern Public Address and Works Collective collaborated with contemporary Aboriginal artist Chern’ee Sutton. The symbols used represent the fans, families and supporters who will travel to be a part of the tournament, while the line and circle details are common motifs in Australian art. 

Likewise, for the New Zealand-inspired pattern, the studios worked with textile artist Fiona Collis. Her pattern aims to echo the coming together of people and cultures, with mountains represented graphically in a harmonious composition.

The colour palette throughout the identity takes on Australia and New Zealand’s brightest hues, incorporating both the hosts’ flags and their natural landscapes. To support the bold pops of colour a dynamic, bespoke typeface was created by New Zealand type designer Alistair McCreedy, who took inspiration from the radial motif and the squares that form it.

As part of the new branding, an official launch film has also been created to “celebrate the greatness of women’s football around the world – past, present and future”, according to the studios. The film highlights past legendary players, plus the moments that put the Women’s World Cup on the map and paved the way for a new legion of icons. 

VMLY&R released its UEFA Euro 2024 brand identity earlier this month, which also aimed to celebrate diversity. So it seems that many major sporting tournaments have started using design to remind fans of the importance of coming together as a united front.

publicaddress.studio; wrkscollective.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham