Film Week: Get the reference? Ready Player One and the dangers of callback nostalgia
Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One is full of 1980s callbacks and references. But what if the pop culture in-jokes pass you by? Does the film still succeed? As other movies have shown, nostalgia is a difficult thing to pull off
Do you remember Spangles? Those early-’70s hard candy squares that were tougher than gorilla glass and yet could shoot a life-threatening splinter of lemon & lime mayhem through the roof of your mouth with just one misjudged bounce of your Space Hopper. Space Hoppers – remember them? Great, weren’t they? And Speed Racer. Mortal Kombat? Knight Rider? Yeah, all cool. Very cool.
And don’t forget Battletoads, Akira, the A-Team van, the Cabbage Patch Kids, RoboCop, Q*Bert, the Commodore 64, ancient text-based adventure game Zork, that cheesy ‘70s Wonder Woman TV show, Krull, Mad Max’s V8 Interceptor or John Cusack’s boombox from Say Anything.
In fact, don’t forget any single disposable pop-culture tidbit you’ve ever stumbled across, because if you do, you won’t have a clue what’s going on in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Young Adult/Nostalgic eBay Dad/Excitable Millennial YouTuber novel, Ready Player One.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team